You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Region man report missing is found safe, police say
urgent

UPDATE: Region man report missing is found safe, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A man who went missing over the weekend was found safe, police said Wednesday.

Barry Chapman, 56, had been reporting missing late Sunday from a Gary home, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The person who reported Chapman as missing told police he left the home between 11 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, which he or she believed to be out of character, Westerfield said.

Chapman is a longtime resident of the Northwest Indiana area and has lived in Calumet City, Hegewisch, and most recently, Gary, family said.

He had returned home as of Wednesday, family said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Carjacking ends in chase, crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts