UPDATE: Region man report missing is found safe, police say

Barry Chapman, 56, was found safe, Gary police said.
Authorities have released an image of Barry Chapman, who was reported missing to the Gary Police Department.
GARY — A man who went missing over the weekend was found safe, police said Wednesday.
Barry Chapman, 56, had been reporting missing late Sunday from a Gary home, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The person who reported Chapman as missing told police he left the home between 11 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, which he or she believed to be out of character, Westerfield said.
Chapman is a longtime resident of the Northwest Indiana area and has lived in Calumet City, Hegewisch, and most recently, Gary, family said.
He had returned home as of Wednesday, family said.
