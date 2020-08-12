UPDATE: Region power outages remain in the thousands as restoration efforts continue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thousands in the Region were still without power Wednesday afternoon as NIPSCO crews continued to restore service following a storm that swept through Chicagoland Monday evening.

More than 12,000 Northwest Indiana NIPSCO customers were without power in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, and Jasper counties, as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the company's website showed.

Communities with the most reported outages included Gary, Hammond, Dyer, Portage and Valparaiso.

Outages had increased since Wednesday morning in East Chicago, Hebron, Hobart, Kouts, Lowell, and Munster.

Others that were affected included Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, East Chicago, Griffith, Highland, Hebron, Hobart, LaPorte, Lowell, Michigan City and Schererville.

"Based on current information, we expect nearly all customers to be restored by Friday evening, with some extending into Saturday," the company said in a statement.

About 85% of NIPSCO customers had their electricity restored, and about 14,700 were without power midday Wednesday, the company reported.

That's down from the roughly 95,000 outages in NIPSCO's service area during the peak of the storm.