UPDATE: Region teen dies in crash; 1 other released from hospital, police say

HOMEWOOD — A 19-year-old from Merrillville succumbed to his injuries after another driver struck a car he was driving, police said.

Dominique Wood, the Merrillville teen, died after being transported from the scene of the crash, Homewood police said.

Homewood police and firefighters responded about 5:11 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of 183rd Street for a report of a crash with injuries.

Responders found Wood in a red Buick and another driver in a white Porsche, police said.

Before the crash, Wood had stopped at a sign southbound at Center Street and 183rd Street, police said. Wood then continued south when the other driver, who was traveling west on 183rd street, crashed into the car Wood was driving, police said.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals, police said.

Wood was pronounced dead about 9:22 p.m. Wednesday at Advocate Christ Medical Center, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said.

The other driver had been treated and released from the hospital Thursday, police said.