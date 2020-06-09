UPDATE: Remnants of tropical storm bring heavy rain, high winds to Region

Remnants of tropical storm Cristobal swept through the Region Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and high winds resulting in a tornado warning.
The tornado warning was issued for Lake County around 7 p.m. by the National Weather Service after meteorologists observed radar-indicated rotation in two weather cells moving from Illinois into Northwest Indiana.
The warning expired at 8:30 p.m. when the storm moved out of the area.
Meteorologists reported that a funnel cloud was seen in Beecher, Illinois and cloud rotations were recorded in Northwest Indiana, however there was no tornado touch-down.
Thousands of Region residents were also left without power as winds damaged power lines. According to NIPSCO's online data, there were a just over 3,100 residents without power at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Areas most affected were Gary, Hammond and Lowell.
The communities affected also include: Dyer, Munster, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Griffith, Merrillville, Highland, Hobart, Chesterton, Hebron, Valparaiso and LaPorte.
Cristobal's remnants moved across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
The thunderstorms brought periods of torrential downpours and wind gusts of up to 45 mph creating high waves on Lake Michigan, causing dangerous swimming conditions.
The storm system was large, stretching across much of the Midwest, according to NWS data. Days ago, Cristobal battered the Gulf Coast, causing major damage to communities in Florida and Louisiana and creating major flooding in Mississippi.
It was expected to continue moving north into Canada later this week.
