UPDATE: Remnants of tropical storm bring heavy rain, high winds to Region

Remnants of tropical storm Cristobal swept through the Region Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and high winds resulting in a tornado warning.

The tornado warning was issued for Lake County around 7 p.m. by the National Weather Service after meteorologists observed radar-indicated rotation in two weather cells moving from Illinois into Northwest Indiana.

The warning expired at 8:30 p.m. when the storm moved out of the area.

Meteorologists reported that a funnel cloud was seen in Beecher, Illinois and cloud rotations were recorded in Northwest Indiana, however there was no tornado touch-down.

Thousands of Region residents were also left without power as winds damaged power lines. According to NIPSCO's online data, there were a just over 3,100 residents without power at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Areas most affected were Gary, Hammond and Lowell.

The communities affected also include: Dyer, Munster, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Griffith, Merrillville, Highland, Hobart, Chesterton, Hebron, Valparaiso and LaPorte.

Cristobal's remnants moved across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties Tuesday afternoon into the evening.