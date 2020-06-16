UPDATE: Retired cop urged partner to shoot as psychiatric patient choked him, prosecutor said

Instead, Askew reportedly told fellow hospital security guard and retired Lake County Officer Freeman to shoot Williams, who was choking Askew to a state of near unconsciousness, Carter said.

Freeman fired shots, striking Williams in the head and Askew in the arm and chest, Carter said.

Both Williams and Askew died from their wounds, and Freeman was hospitalized following the incident with an undisclosed condition, Carter said.

The condition of the nurse who was assaulted was unknown Tuesday afternoon, Carter said.

"I'm told he was beating the nurse pretty badly," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez told The Times about 6:40 a.m.

The sheriff said his department remained in shock Tuesday that one of their own retired officers was gone.

"I knew the dead officer and know the other one personally, and they're great guys," Martinez said. "As a young officer myself, I trained under these guys as a rookie. This is just shocking. Our whole department will be suffering from this loss."

Freeman, who reportedly fired the fatal shots, is a former jail warden, Lake County SWAT team member and previously served as the sheriff's department's sharpshooter and sniper.