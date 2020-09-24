UPDATE: Road cleared after vehicle catches fire on eastbound Borman near Cline

HIGHLAND — All lanes reopened on the eastbound Borman Expressway near North Cline Avenue after a vehicle became engulfed by flames in the area earlier Thursday, police said.
The scene was cleared about noon, and traffic had resumed to normal speeds by 12:30 p.m., according to Indiana State Police.
The right lane of the Borman Expressway in the area was blocked for about 40 minutes while crews responded to the scene. Backups extended as far back as Indianapolis Boulevard, Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, police said.
Aaron Lockett
Adrienne Fuller
Alec Lytle
Anthony Crawford
Anthony Southern
Ayrres Key
Bailey Madonia Perez
Benjamin Washington
Bernard Delph
Billy Borders
Bradley Webber
Brandon Terry
Casadine Jemison
Charles Long
Christopher Vorice
Crystal Novak
Dale Wilson
Damien Quiroz
David Archer
David Sullivan
Deja Sims
Derrick Baugh
Dessiree Maks
Dwight Culver
Eric Lewis
Gabrielle George
German Salamanca
Gisselle Vega
Harley Ragan
Heinz Kundel
Ian Bartlett
James Kelly
Jasmin Mauraides
Jason Weede
Jeffery Boylett
Jessica Nagy
Josef Klomliam
Joseph Barrera
Joseph Homans
Joseph Myers
Josue Anaya
Julie Jostes
Justin Brookover
Keith Scott
Kelcey Swinger
Kevin Carpenter
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kristina Schierberl
Ladaro Brown
Leobardo Costilla
Leobardo Costilla
Lindsay Griswold
Louis Shinkle
Marcus Jernigan
Matthew Jones
Matthew Stamper
Melanie Ratajczak
Michael Caruthers
Michael Pollard
Michelle Crawford
Michelle Hooper
Nicholas Hogan
Phillip Ritchie
Rabije Fejza
Rafael Calderon
Raymond Scott
Raymond Taylor
Rebecca Robak
Ressie Williams
Robert Vacendak
Rodney Howell
Romeo Castillo
Ryan Johnson
Samantha Cholke
Samantha Widup
Samuel Dove
Shane Buchmeier
Shannon Easton
Sierra Wells
Steven Hale
Tabitha Kirk
Tamika Garner
Tashad Martin
Terry Davis
Thomas O'Neill
Timothy Kitka
Tyrelle Williams
Virgil Nussel
William Wright
Willie Jenkins
Yesenia Vidaurri
Yesenia Vidaurri
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!