UPDATE: Road cleared after vehicle catches fire on eastbound Borman near Cline

HIGHLAND — All lanes reopened on the eastbound Borman Expressway near North Cline Avenue after a vehicle became engulfed by flames in the area earlier Thursday, police said.

The scene was cleared about noon, and traffic had resumed to normal speeds by 12:30 p.m., according to Indiana State Police.

The right lane of the Borman Expressway in the area was blocked for about 40 minutes while crews responded to the scene. Backups extended as far back as Indianapolis Boulevard, Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, police said.

