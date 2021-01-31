UPDATE: Roads remain hazardous after largest snowfall of season

Police continued to respond to numerous slide-offs, spin-outs and other crashes Sunday afternoon following the largest snowfall of the season.
At least one person was killed in a crash Sunday morning on eastbound Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
Lake County remained under a travel watch, which means conditions were threatening to the public and only essential travel is recommended.
Newton, Jasper and LaPorte counties were under a travel advisory, which is the lowest level and means routine travel or activities may be restricted because of a hazardous situation.
Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties remained under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Sunday. Those who must travel should be prepared for slippery road conditions and patchy, blowing snow that could reduce visibility, forecasters said.
Light snow was expected to linger in LaPorte County, but no additional accumulation was expected, according to the National Weather Service for Northern Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said a full complement of snowplows, or more than 150 trucks, was out from Saturday into Sunday. Snow was blowing and drifting, making some roads nearly impassable, the department said.
The snowfall was heavy and wet, which can pose a health risk to those who shove, INDOT said.
Residents should take frequent breaks, stay hydrated and only move small amounts with each shovel.
Widespread snowfall of 5 to 10 inches was reported early Sunday, according the National Weather Service's Romeoville office.
Preliminary snowfall totals reported to the weather service included 5.4 inches in Lake Station, 6 inches in Lakes of the Four Seasons, 7.5 inches in Dyer, 8 to 9 inches in St. John, 9 inches in Whiting, 9.5 inches in Crown Point and 11 inches in Porter.
The weather service was still updating snowfall totals early Sunday evening. An interactive snowfall total map can be found at https://www.weather.gov/source/crh/snowmap.html?sid=lot
Snow was expected to end Sunday night. The next wintry weather system could arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, but significant precipitation so far looked unlikely, forecasters said.
Times staff writer Kale Wilk contributed to this story.