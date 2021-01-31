UPDATE: Roads remain hazardous after largest snowfall of season

Police continued to respond to numerous slide-offs, spin-outs and other crashes Sunday afternoon following the largest snowfall of the season.

At least one person was killed in a crash Sunday morning on eastbound Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Lake County remained under a travel watch, which means conditions were threatening to the public and only essential travel is recommended.

Newton, Jasper and LaPorte counties were under a travel advisory, which is the lowest level and means routine travel or activities may be restricted because of a hazardous situation.

Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties remained under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Sunday. Those who must travel should be prepared for slippery road conditions and patchy, blowing snow that could reduce visibility, forecasters said.

Light snow was expected to linger in LaPorte County, but no additional accumulation was expected, according to the National Weather Service for Northern Indiana.