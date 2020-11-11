UPDATE: Scattered power outages remain in wake of Tuesday's strong winds

A few NIPSCO customers still were without power early Wednesday after strong wind gusts moved through the Region, causing electricity to fail for hundreds of residents.

East Chicago was the hardest hit Northwest Indiana community, with about 71 outages remaining about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, NIPSCO reported.

Michigan City had about nine outages about the same down, down significantly from 120 outages earlier in the morning.

Gary still had about 47 customers without power.

Crews were working on fixing a downed wire in Gary and a broken electric pole in Michigan City, which were the causes for lingering outages in those areas, said Denise Conlon, NIPSCO public affairs manager.

"We want to make sure that people stay away from downed wires," Conlon said, adding that the company thanks customers for their patience while crews work to resolve the issues.

Other communities with minor service issues included Demotte, Hammond, Hebron, LaPorte, Merrillville, Valparaiso and Whiting, all of which hand only a handful of customers still affected early Wednesday, NIPSCO reported.

There were about 359 total NIPSCO customers still affected, including those outside of Northwest Indiana's five-county region.