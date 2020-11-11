UPDATE: Scattered power outages remain in wake of Tuesday's strong winds

A few NIPSCO customers still were without power early Wednesday after strong wind gusts moved through the Region, causing electricity to fail for hundreds of residents.
East Chicago was the hardest hit Northwest Indiana community, with about 71 outages remaining about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, NIPSCO reported.
Michigan City had about nine outages about the same down, down significantly from 120 outages earlier in the morning.
Gary still had about 47 customers without power.
Crews were working on fixing a downed wire in Gary and a broken electric pole in Michigan City, which were the causes for lingering outages in those areas, said Denise Conlon, NIPSCO public affairs manager.
"We want to make sure that people stay away from downed wires," Conlon said, adding that the company thanks customers for their patience while crews work to resolve the issues.
Other communities with minor service issues included Demotte, Hammond, Hebron, LaPorte, Merrillville, Valparaiso and Whiting, all of which hand only a handful of customers still affected early Wednesday, NIPSCO reported.
There were about 359 total NIPSCO customers still affected, including those outside of Northwest Indiana's five-county region.
Wind advisories issued Tuesday for the Region by the National Weather Service had expired by Wednesday morning. The strongest winds, which reached speeds of 20-30 mph with gusts of 45-50 mph, moved through the area between 3 and 9 p.m., NWS said.
Fast-moving showers and thunderstorms swept across the area late Tuesday afternoon into the early evening.
There was a limited risk for tornadoes in parts of Illinois, but no Northwest Indiana communities were under a tornado watch or warning, NWS said.
By Wednesday morning, inland weather conditions in the Chicago area had cleared up, with no advisories in effect.
Temperatures dropped to about 36 degrees early in the morning, with a projected high of 48 and low of 36 degrees later in the day. That is significantly lower than highs over the past few days.
However, a small craft advisory and hazardous weather outlook were still active on southern Lake Michigan.
The small craft advisory was set to expire at 9 a.m., with a hazardous weather outlook in effect for the lake through Friday.
Any boaters operating small vessels should watch out for potentially hazardous conditions while on the lake.
Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.
