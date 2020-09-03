 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Search continues after 'dangerous' prisoner escapes from Merrillville hospital, police say
UPDATE: Search continues after 'dangerous' prisoner escapes from Merrillville hospital, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Police were searching for a man considered to be dangerous after he escaped from Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus Thursday evening. 

As of 10 p.m. Thursday the man remained at large, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. 

Nineteen-year-old Michael McGregor, of Lake Station, was reportedly involved in a standoff earlier Thursday, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

McGregor is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.  He has brown hair and brown eyes. 

McGregor had been arrested by authorities from New Chicago and Lake Station on a weapons-related warrant earlier in the afternoon, police said.

McGregor, who lives in the 3300 block of Iowa Street in Lake Station, was wanted on a Level 3 felony warrant involving narcotics and guns from a traffic stop by New Chicago police, said Lake Station Chief James Richardson.

On Thursday afternoon the Northwest Regional SWAT team, Lake Station police and New Chicago police went to McGregor’s residence to serve the arrest warrant. McGregor was found hiding in a crawl space of his home and was arrested without incident, Richardson said.

The man was originally bound for Lake County Jail, however it was found that he had a medical issue and was not allowed in the jail. 

Instead, McGregor was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus with a Lake Station officer escorting him. At one point, the officer left the hospital and around 6:30 p.m. McGregor left the building, Martinez said. 

He was last seen leaving a restaurant just north of the hospital and is believed to be traveling on foot. 

Helicopters, police dogs and officers scoured the area. Merrillville Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses said the escapee is considered to be dangerous. Police searched the surrounding area from Mississippi Street to Broadway. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Michael McGregor

Michael McGregor 

 Provided
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

