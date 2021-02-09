UPDATE: Semi collides in series of morning crashes in NWI; icy conditions remain

Extreme cold and icy conditions continued to result in crashes and snarl traffic Tuesday in Northwest Indiana.

Trouble was underway on Interstate 80/94, where travelers were backed up from the state line and near the Indiana Toll Road, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Near Lake Station, Indiana State Police were responding to a crash involving a crashed semi on Interstate 94 past the Toll Road, said Sgt. Glen Fifield.

As a result, all westbound lanes of the expressway were closed about 7:40 a.m. while troopers worked the scene, INDOT reported.

About 8 a.m., troopers were responding to a total of 11 crashes from Interstate 65 in Remington to the Illinois state line on Interstate 80, Fifield said.

Responders were dispatched earlier to crashes on northbound Interstate 65 outside Crown Point, and at I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard and between Burr Street and Cline Avenue. All those scenes were later cleared.

A travel advisory, the lowest level of local travel advisory, was in effect for Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties Tuesday.