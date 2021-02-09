UPDATE: Semi collides in series of morning crashes in NWI; icy conditions remain

Extreme cold and icy conditions continued to result in crashes and snarl traffic Tuesday in Northwest Indiana.
Trouble was underway on Interstate 80/94, where travelers were backed up from the state line and near the Indiana Toll Road, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.
Near Lake Station, Indiana State Police were responding to a crash involving a crashed semi on Interstate 94 past the Toll Road, said Sgt. Glen Fifield.
As a result, all westbound lanes of the expressway were closed about 7:40 a.m. while troopers worked the scene, INDOT reported.
About 8 a.m., troopers were responding to a total of 11 crashes from Interstate 65 in Remington to the Illinois state line on Interstate 80, Fifield said.
Responders were dispatched earlier to crashes on northbound Interstate 65 outside Crown Point, and at I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard and between Burr Street and Cline Avenue. All those scenes were later cleared.
A travel advisory, the lowest level of local travel advisory, was in effect for Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties Tuesday.
The Porter County Highway Department reported that the area received about two inches of snowfall through Tuesday morning, according to Porter County Government.
A light dusting of snow was moving to the east, just south of the Kankakee River valley. This was expected to impact Newton and Jasper counties and their surrounding areas, the National Weather Service said.
Light lake effect snow is also possible into Northwest Indiana through the morning.
Colder air is likely to persist through the rest of this week, with more snow possible on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, NWS said.
Temperatures were expected to rise into the teens later Tuesday, which should be enough to make salt on the roads more effective, Porter County Government reported.
County officials urged the public to drive carefully due to slippery roads.
INDOT recommends drivers allow themselves extra travel time, slow down and leave extra space between their vehicle and others. Anyone involved in a crash during low temperatures should stay in their vehicle and wait for first responders to arrive, the agency said.