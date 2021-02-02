UPDATE: Semi fire extinguished on Bishop Ford expressway; all lanes reopened

COOK COUNTY — A blaze that fully-engulfed a semitrailer early Tuesday on the inbound Bishop Ford expressway was extinguished, fire officials said.
Crews put the fire out about 6:30 a.m. after being dispatched to the blaze about an hour early at East 130th Street, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
A load of tires the vehicle was carrying somehow caught on fire, the Department said.
Three fire engines were called out to the scene.
The fire prompted responders to shut down all inbound lanes and ramps to the expressway.
All lanes were reopened by 8 a.m., Illinois State Police said.
No one was injured as a result of the blaze, according to police.
