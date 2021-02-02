UPDATE: Semi fire extinguished on Bishop Ford expressway; traffic delays persist

COOK COUNTY — A blaze that fully-engulfed a semitrailer early Tuesday on the inbound Bishop Ford expressway was extinguished, fire officials said.

Crews put the fire out about 6:30 a.m. after being dispatched to the blaze about an hour early at East 130th Street, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

A load of tires the vehicle was carrying somehow caught on fire, the Department said.

Three fire engines were called out to the scene.

The fire prompted responders to shut down all inbound lanes and ramps to the expressway. Lane closures still in effect by 6:40 a.m.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.

