 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Semitrailer, pickup truck crash on I-80/94 cleared; 1 person transported
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Semitrailer, pickup truck crash on I-80/94 cleared; 1 person transported

{{featured_button_text}}
SEMI VS. PICKUP CRASH

A semitrailer and pickup truck involved in a crash early Tuesday on westbound I-80/94 near Ind. 51 and Ripley Street were moved into a right shoulder after the collision, a photo provided by Indiana State Police shows.

 Provided

LAKE STATION — A collision between a semitrailer and pickup truck that stalled traffic Monday on westbound Interstate 80/94 was cleared after about two hours, with one person transported to a local hospital without life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The crash, which broke out about 7 a.m. near Ind. 51 and Ripley Street, was cleared about 9:20 a.m. after it closed two ramps and two lanes, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Traffic was still slow in the area at that time, INDOT's real-time traffic map showed.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Going airborne with the Aviation Unit

INDOT previously estimated the crash could take four hours to clear.

After the crash was cleared, Fifield said the injuries stemming from the crash were "nothing major." One person involved in the crash was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash about 7:10 a.m. to the expressway at mile marker 15, Fifield said.

The ramps to and from Ripley Street and the two rightmost westbound lanes were closed by about 7:50 a.m., Fifield and the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

The two vehicles were moved to the right shoulder while responders worked to clear the scene.

Drivers were advised to plan for prolonged travel times and to seek alternate routes, if possible.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

Woman extricated from van in rollover crash; 2 sent to hospital, officials say

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

See Putin take part in traditional icy Epiphany dip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts