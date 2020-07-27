UPDATE: Semitrailer rolls over, temporarily restricts traffic near Westville, police say

WESTVILLE — Police were responding Monday to a rolled over semitrailer that had caused traffic issues earlier at U.S. 421 at Ind. 2, police said.
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office and Westville Police Department responded about 12:15 p.m. for a report of a single rolled over semi at the north junction, the sheriff's office said.
Traffic restrictions previously in place near Westville were lifted by about 1:20 p.m., sheriff's office dispatchers said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as more information is made available.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!