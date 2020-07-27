You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Semitrailer rolls over, temporarily restricts traffic near Westville, police say
UPDATE: Semitrailer rolls over, temporarily restricts traffic near Westville, police say

Rollover semitrailer crash restricts traffic near Westville, police say

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office and Westville police were responding Monday afternoon to a rolled over semitrailer at U.S. 421 and Ind. 2, which restricted traffic in the area.

WESTVILLE — Police were responding Monday to a rolled over semitrailer that had caused traffic issues earlier at U.S. 421 at Ind. 2, police said.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office and Westville Police Department responded about 12:15 p.m. for a report of a single rolled over semi at the north junction, the sheriff's office said.

Traffic restrictions previously in place near Westville were lifted by about 1:20 p.m., sheriff's office dispatchers said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as more information is made available.

