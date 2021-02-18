UPDATE: Serious injury involved in 2-semi crash on I-65; Major slowdowns underway on I-80/94

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash between two semitrailers early Thursday on Interstate 65 in Jasper County, officials said.

Responders were blocking off southbound lanes of the highway near Ind. 10, outside Roselawn due to the crash, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

By 7:24 a.m., a single lane was opened to traffic.

All southbound lanes were closed immediately following the collision, Fifield said.

In Lake County, commuters were experiencing severe slowdowns on the Borman Expressway. Crews were cleaning up the highway after a days-long barrage of snow earlier in the week.

Vehicles were moving at speed estimated at less than 15 mph from a miles-long stretch from Clay Street in Gary all the way to the state line, the Indiana Department of Transportation's real-time traffic conditions map showed.

INDOT began conducting a post-weather event snow removal from the medians and ramps of I-65 and I-94 about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fifield said.