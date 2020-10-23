UPDATE: Shell casings found near scene of crash after pursuit out of Winfield

HAMMOND — Police recovered shell casings near the scene of a crash stemming from a pursuit from Winfield that ended Thursday night at 165th Street and Calumet Avenue.

Officers were dispatched late Thursday to the scene of the crash and subsequently investigated a nearby area after hearing shots fired, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Police found no people or objects struck by gunfire, but they recovered shell casings from the scene, Kellogg said.

The pursuit that led to the crash began in Winfield earlier Thursday evening, Kellogg said.

Lake County sheriff's police assisted Winfield police in the chase about 10:50 p.m. Thursday as the driver was heading onto northbound Interstate 65 from 109th Avenue, Lake County Sheriff's Department police report shows.

Sheriff's officers attempted a rolling roadblock and PIT maneuver, but they were unable to because of the suspect's erratic driving and traffic.

The driver then crashed at 165th Street and Calumet Avenue, and Hammond police took over the investigation and traffic reconstruction, the report shows.

Winfield police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.