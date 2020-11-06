UPDATE: Sheriff, 2 chiefs test negative after 2 other employees test positive for COVID-19

A dozen employees of the Lake County Sheriff's Department, including the sheriff himself, were in quarantine for at least part of Thursday following positive COVID-19 tests of two employees, the sheriff confirmed Thursday.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez reported that COVID-19 tests for himself, his police chief and deputy chief all came back negative.
Nine other employees within the department expected to receive test results by Friday, Martinez said.
Martinez said he and 11 employees — including three front-office secretaries, his police chief, his deputy chief and six civilian employees — all had to be tested because of potential exposure to the virus.
The sheriff's chief of staff tested positive this week for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a sheriff's civilian employee, who also had tested positive, Martinez confirmed.
The tests were done as a matter of protocol and caution, he said.
"I'm feeling healthy and great," Martinez told The Times, after stepping away from a Zoom meeting with the Lake County Council earlier in the morning Thursday. "But you can be asymptomatic, so the test has to be done."
Just before 1 p.m., Martinez reported the negative test results for himself and his two top commanders.
Martinez stressed that an abundance of his employees already undergo regular COVID-19 testing because of the types of contact officers, jail staff and others have with the public.
In this case, a civilian employee who had been present in the sheriff's satellite offices in Gary and East Chicago, tested positive and reported those results to supervisors, the sheriff said.
The sheriff's chief of staff had contact with that employee in a meeting recently so underwent a test, which also came back positive, Martinez said.
