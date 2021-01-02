UPDATE: Some outages to extend into Sunday; most power restored in Region, NIPSCO says

Over 9,000 Region NIPSCO customers are still without power Saturday evening following a day of wintry weather that resulted in many losing their electricity, the company said.

As of 10 p.m. NIPSCO announced that currently 85% of power has been restored to customers of the 63,000 customers originally impacted.

More than 200 contractors have been called to assist the crews in their efforts to restore the remaining outages.

"Because of the severity of the weather conditions, some customers may experience multiple outages," the company said in an announcement. "Due to the number of damages and downed power lines needing repair, this is a multi-day outage event for some customers. We will share updates on restoration timing by community as it becomes available."

NIPSCO officials encouraged customers to make plans to keep safe during the outage. Slick road conditions have also slowed crews' abilities to do repairs, NIPSCO said.

Freezing rain most of Friday downed tree limbs and caused ice damage, knocking out power, NIPSCO said. Crews were working in slick conditions to restore power as safely and quickly as possible, the utility said.