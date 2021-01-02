UPDATE: Some outages to extend into Sunday; most power restored in Region, NIPSCO says

Over 9,000 Region NIPSCO customers are still without power Saturday evening following a day of wintry weather that resulted in many losing their electricity, the company said.
As of 10 p.m. NIPSCO announced that currently 85% of power has been restored to customers of the 63,000 customers originally impacted.
More than 200 contractors have been called to assist the crews in their efforts to restore the remaining outages.
"Because of the severity of the weather conditions, some customers may experience multiple outages," the company said in an announcement. "Due to the number of damages and downed power lines needing repair, this is a multi-day outage event for some customers. We will share updates on restoration timing by community as it becomes available."
NIPSCO officials encouraged customers to make plans to keep safe during the outage. Slick road conditions have also slowed crews' abilities to do repairs, NIPSCO said.
Freezing rain most of Friday downed tree limbs and caused ice damage, knocking out power, NIPSCO said. Crews were working in slick conditions to restore power as safely and quickly as possible, the utility said.
Power was expected to be restored to many by midnight, but some customers might not see their power restored until sometime later Saturday.
Throughout Saturday morning into the afternoon, crews have worked to make progress across Northwest Indiana.
As of 10 p.m. LaPorte communities had the majority of the outages with 3,717 in LaPorte; 1,099 in Long Beach and 292 in Westville; according to the NIPSCO outage map.
Porter County locations were the second-most affected with 818 outages in Valparaiso, 90 in Hebron, 171 in Chesterton and 28 in Portage.
In Lake County, the communities with the most outages included 193 in Crown Point, 57 in Hobart and 27 in Gary.
Smaller clusters of outages were peppered across all of Northwest Indiana, plus communities in the South Bend area.
The company cautioned residents to stay away from downed power lines and to not approach NIPSCO workers as they make assessments and repairs.
"We understand that an outage of any duration is an inconvenience, and especially those that extend multiple days during cold temperatures," NIPSCO said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as crews continue to navigate the conditions which include icy roads, downed wires and fallen trees and branches, to work as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to all areas."
NIPSCO will announce another update by midday Sunday informing customers on restoration times for the remaining outages.
To report an outage, residents can call 1-800-464-7726, text "out" to 444111 or visit nipsco.com/out.
