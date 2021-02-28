UPDATE: Stabbing leaves Gary man dead; murder charges pending, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A Gary man was pronounced dead early Sunday following an altercation with his mother's boyfriend, police said.

Frank L. Fields, 27, was found by East Chicago police at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 151st Street on the ground and unresponsive.

Officers checked Fields for a pulse, and when they didn't find one, began CPR, during which they discovered Fields was bleeding heavily from his left armpit.

Police applied a tourniquet, which stopped the bleeding, and continued CPR until paramedics arrived.

Fields was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he died due to his injuries. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

A preliminary investigation shows Fields was involved in an altercation with his mother's boyfriend, Edward Veal, 51, of Gary, during which Veal allegedly stabbed Fields.

Fields is being held at the East Chicago Police Department Jail on a probable cause murder charge.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division expects to file murder charges against Veal as soon as Monday, according to a news release.