UPDATE: Stabbing leaves Gary man dead; murder charges pending, police say
UPDATE: Stabbing leaves Gary man dead; murder charges pending, police say

STOCK Police - East Chicago
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — A Gary man was pronounced dead early Sunday following an altercation with his mother's boyfriend, police said.

Frank L. Fields, 27, was found by East Chicago police at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 151st Street on the ground and unresponsive.

Officers checked Fields for a pulse, and when they didn't find one, began CPR, during which they discovered Fields was bleeding heavily from his left armpit.

Police applied a tourniquet, which stopped the bleeding, and continued CPR until paramedics arrived.

Fields was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he died due to his injuries. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

A preliminary investigation shows Fields was involved in an altercation with his mother's boyfriend, Edward Veal, 51, of Gary, during which Veal allegedly stabbed Fields.

Fields is being held at the East Chicago Police Department Jail on a probable cause murder charge.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division expects to file murder charges against Veal as soon as Monday, according to a news release. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact police Detective Bill Johnsen at 219-391-8318 or wjohnsen@eastchicago.com. To remain anonymous, call the department's tip line at 219-391-8500.

Today in history: Feb. 28

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

