UPDATE: Standoff near learning center ends peacefully, police say

HOBART — A standoff Wednesday afternoon near a learning center on the city's west side ended peacefully, police said.

A man who barricaded himself inside a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street was taken into custody about 2:40 p.m. and transported to a hospital, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

No injuries were reported in the standoff, which began about noon and resulted in a "soft lockdown" at the School City of Hobart's Early Learning Center in the 400 block of Wilson Street. No one was permitted to enter or exit the facility, and the children couldn't go outside, police said.

The man indicated he had a weapon, but did not specify what type, police said. Negotiators and the Northwest Regional SWAT team assisted Hobart police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area of Old Ridge Road and Wilson Street during the standoff because of police activity.

