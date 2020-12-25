UPDATE: State trooper rear-ended on Borman Expressway

HAMMOND — An Indiana State Police trooper was released from Community Hospital in Munster after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in a Friday morning crash on the Borman Expressway.

Troopers were investigating a crash around 8:14 a.m. on westbound I-80/94 near mile marker 2. Trooper Davonne Barlow had parked his squad vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Charger, on the left shoulder against the concrete median barrier.

Barlow was acting as a "secondary unit," a common police practice to provide emergency lighting support and warn drivers of a crash up ahead, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

A preliminary investigation shows 30-year-old Willie Whitehead, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, lost control of his 2001 BMW and rear-ended Barlow's squad car. The crash's impact caused Barlow's vehicle to strike the median wall and then cross all lanes of traffic before coming to rest in the right shoulder, Fifield said.

Barlow and Whitehead were both transported to Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Barlow was later released and is recovering at home with his family, Fifield said.

An investigation is ongoing and any charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor pending toxicology test results.