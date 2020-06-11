UPDATE: Stepmother beat 5-year-old girl to near death, mother of girl says

LAPORTE — A mother's worst nightmare unfolded in real life last year when she was told her 5-year-old daughter was being airlifted to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis — and might not survive.
On Dec. 3, 2019, Jorden Minix, of LaPorte County, rushed to the hospital to see her daughter, Emersyn Smith, 5, who had suffered major head trauma.
"I was at work when I got a call from CPS (Child Protective Services), who told me Emersyn was being airlifted to Riley, and they are not sure if she is going to make it," Minix said. "I drove three hours to Indianapolis and found out she needed emergency brain surgery or she would have died. They did not know how it was going to go."
Minix said an investigation was launched, and Emersyn’s stepmother was accused of causing the injuries that sent the 5-year-old girl to the hospital. At the time, Emersyn and her 3-year-old sister were in their stepmother's care, LaPorte Circuit Court records show.
Rebecca R. Smith, 41, of LaPorte, was charged with aggravated battery posing a substantial risk of death and battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14 years old.
Not guilty pleas were entered on Smith's behalf during an initial hearing June 5.
She was being held at the LaPorte County Jail, records show. Judge Thomas Alevizos scheduled a bail review hearing for June 19.
Smith's attorney, Mark Worthley, said Smith maintains her innocence and he plans to vigorously defend her in court.
Emersyn suffered a brain bleed and bruising to her forehead, arms, legs and buttocks. Doctors noted her hair appeared to have been ripped out on one side of her head and bruising on the other side, court records state.
Smith initially told police Emersyn fell in the bathroom and hit her head, but medical professionals determined the child's injuries were the result of physical abuse, Minix said.
The child was hospitalized for four days and had to get several staples across her head after surgery, Minix said. Photos of the child provided by the family confirm the treatment.
“The doctor described her brain as if someone was shaking a bowl of Jello," Minix said of her daughter. "There was severe bruising on her brain that was like shaken-baby syndrome."
Emersyn told investigators Smith gets mad "because she doesn't like how I act," records show. She said her younger sister vomited because she was sick, and Smith "said bad words" because "it was all over her hands."
One of Smith's relatives told police Smith "has no patience with children" and "has like a hair-trigger temper," documents state.
In another interview with investigators, Emersyn said Smith threw her and rolled her on the ground. When asked how Smithy threw her, she made a kicking motion, records state.
Emersyn said she thought she was in trouble, but she couldn't recall why. She told investigators her head "felt like it was on fire."
When asked what she could see during the alleged attack, Emersyn said, "I was just crying. I saw tears in my eyes," court records state.
Minix said her other daughter, Ava Smith, 3, witnessed her sister being injured.
"It was truly a parent's worst nightmare, and I definitely want to spread awareness," Minix said. "I could never imagine that someone could do this to a child. Especially Emersyn, if you knew her, she is just the sweetest girl."
Though her vision was affected, Emersyn has been able to recover from the injuries, Minix said. She cannot play sports or go on a trampoline because doctors fear her head wound could open back up.
"Now she is in therapy from emotional and mental scarring," Minix said.
Minix said her youngest daughter also suffered from emotional and mental trauma from the incident.
Times staff writer Lucas Gonzalez contributed to this report.
