UPDATE: Stepmother beat 5-year-old girl to near death, mother of girl says

Smith's attorney, Mark Worthley, said Smith maintains her innocence and he plans to vigorously defend her in court.

Emersyn suffered a brain bleed and bruising to her forehead, arms, legs and buttocks. Doctors noted her hair appeared to have been ripped out on one side of her head and bruising on the other side, court records state.

Smith initially told police Emersyn fell in the bathroom and hit her head, but medical professionals determined the child's injuries were the result of physical abuse, Minix said.

The child was hospitalized for four days and had to get several staples across her head after surgery, Minix said. Photos of the child provided by the family confirm the treatment.

“The doctor described her brain as if someone was shaking a bowl of Jello," Minix said of her daughter. "There was severe bruising on her brain that was like shaken-baby syndrome."

Emersyn told investigators Smith gets mad "because she doesn't like how I act," records show. She said her younger sister vomited because she was sick, and Smith "said bad words" because "it was all over her hands."

One of Smith's relatives told police Smith "has no patience with children" and "has like a hair-trigger temper," documents state.