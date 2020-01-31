UPDATE: String of car break-ins in Northwest Indiana has cops issuing warning

Police are reminding residents to lock their cars after various thefts from vehicles were reported Friday.

St. John police said they responded to the 9500 block of West 95th Place at about 2 a.m. Friday after a man saw three to four men dressed in hooded jackets in his neighbor's car.

When the alleged suspects saw the man, they fled in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, police said.

After the men fled, the witness said he checked his own car and discovered his cellphone was missing.

The witness' neighbor, who resides in the 9600 block of West 95th Place, told police although the men entered his car, nothing appeared to be missing.

Video footage provided to the police shows one of the alleged suspects holding a handgun, police said.

While police were searching the area for the suspect's vehicle, they learned a vehicle matching the description was seen in Schererville.

At 2:41 a.m., Schererville police officers encountered a stolen, four-door blue Acura with Illinois registration in the area of Primrose Lane and Poppyfield Place, said Cmdr. Jeff Cook.

