UPDATE: String of car break-ins in Northwest Indiana has cops issuing warning

Police are reminding residents to lock their cars after various thefts from vehicles were reported Friday.
St. John police said they responded to the 9500 block of West 95th Place at about 2 a.m. Friday after a man saw three to four men dressed in hooded jackets in his neighbor's car.
When the alleged suspects saw the man, they fled in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, police said.
After the men fled, the witness said he checked his own car and discovered his cellphone was missing.
The witness' neighbor, who resides in the 9600 block of West 95th Place, told police although the men entered his car, nothing appeared to be missing.
Video footage provided to the police shows one of the alleged suspects holding a handgun, police said.
While police were searching the area for the suspect's vehicle, they learned a vehicle matching the description was seen in Schererville.
At 2:41 a.m., Schererville police officers encountered a stolen, four-door blue Acura with Illinois registration in the area of Primrose Lane and Poppyfield Place, said Cmdr. Jeff Cook.
"Our officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and eventually fled toward U.S. 30 and traveled westbound into Dyer," Cook said. "Our officers terminated the pursuit as it passed Calumet Avenue in Dyer. Other agencies continued the pursuit as it entered into Chicago."
A pursuit of the suspects proceeded into Chicago, but the suspects remained at large Friday afternoon, police said.
Cook said Schererville police took reports from six Lakewood Estates residents, who had "miscellaneous items" stolen. All of the cars were unlocked and didn't show any signs of forced entry, he added.
"We would like to remind all residents to secure their vehicles and to report any suspicious activity immediately," Cook said.
In another case earlier this week, two Illinois men were charged with armed robbery, robbery and theft after police arrested them Monday in St. John.
Devin A. Craig, 20, of Dolton, and Devonte P. Tate, 19, of Chicago, are accused of breaking into cars and homes in the town, St. John police said.
Police do not believe the Monday and Friday break-ins are connected.
Anyone with information about the case should contact St. John police Detective Widen.