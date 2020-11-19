UPDATE: Students released early after Cedar Lake water main break cuts off service

CEDAR LAKE — Students of Jane Ball Elementary and Hanover Central Middle schools were dismissed early Thursday after a water main break disrupted service in the town's west end, school and town officials said.

All students were released from class at 11 a.m., the schools announced on Facebook.

The outage is in an area south of West 135th Avenue, a news release from the office of Town Manager Rick Eberly states.

"Our public works staff is on site and a plumbing company has come in," said Sarah Rutschmann Moore, administrative assistant to the town manager. "They're looking into it."

It wasn't immediately clear how many residents are affected, Moore said.

The town manager's office will release more information as it becomes available, officials said.