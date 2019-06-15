MERRILLVILLE — The Northwest Regional SWAT team and Merrillville police responded to gunshots fired in a neighborhood early Saturday.
One man has been taken into custody at Lake County Jail, Merrillville Detective Aaron Ridgway said. The man is being held on probable cause and charges for the incident are pending.
The gunfire was an isolated incident and was not gang-related, Ridgway said.
Around 2 a.m., gunshots reportedly rang out in the area of the 7000 block of Fillmore Drive in Merrillville, according to the Merrillville Police Department.
There were no injuries or property damage, Ridgway said.
The SWAT team and police investigated the area and have located all individuals involved in the shots fired. The individuals spoke with investigators, police reported.
The investigation is ongoing pending criminal charges and the man's name has not yet been released.