UPDATE: Suspect vehicle found empty after Gary officers shot at multiple times in pursuit, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Officers were shot at multiple times while attempting to stop a vehicle, sparking a pursuit.

On Saturday evening suspects in a vehicle fired upon Gary officers inside their squad cars on Colfax Street in Gary, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield. The officers were not injured in the gunfire, she said.

The incident began when Gary officers in two squad cars tried to initiate a traffic stop at 5:35 p.m near West 24th Avenue and Colfax Street on a blue Chevrolet Impala with two people inside.

The Chevy refused to stop and a man in the vehicle fired two shots in the air as the vehicle turned onto Colfax Street.

As Gary police began a pursuit, a man in the Chevy fired multiple gunshots at the officers driving behind the vehicle.

The vehicle fled westbound onto the Borman Expressway at an extremely high speed and the officers stopped the pursuit for the public's safety.

In Hammond, Lake County Sheriff's police found the suspect vehicle abandoned shortly after 6 p.m. Though there was no one in the vehicle, a firearm was left inside and collected by investigators.