UPDATE: SWAT team responds for barricaded man wanted on felony charges, police say

GARY — A man who was wanted on several felony charges barricaded himself inside his home late Wednesday when police attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest, an official said.

Bobby E. Walton, 45, of Gary, allegedly hid inside the home in the 4200 block of West 23rd Place and disregarded officers' commands, prompting police to call in a SWAT team, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Walton was beginning to exit the home's front door about 8 p.m. when he noticed police and retreated inside, Westerfield said.

SWAT officers arrived and were about to enter the home when Walton surrendered, she said.

Walton was wanted on charges filed Jan. 21 alleging he hit a 15-year-old boy in the face, pulled his hair and bit the teen's leg during a confrontation Dec. 20 between Walton and an ex-girlfriend and her children, Lake Criminal Court records show.

The ex-girlfriend told police she picked up her 8-year-old son, who is fathered by Walton, for visitation and discovered he did not have his laptop for school or his suitcase.

The woman drove to Walton's home on 23rd Place so the 8-year-old could collect the items, and Walton began cussing at her when they arrived, court records allege.