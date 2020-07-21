You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Teen gunshot victim dies; juvenile suspect in custody, police say
UPDATE: Teen gunshot victim dies; juvenile suspect in custody, police say

Lauren Cross

EAST CHICAGO — A juvenile has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 17-year-old and left a man in serious condition Tuesday. 

The teen who was fatally shot was identified as Camrone Williams of South Holland, Illinois, according to a report from the Lake County Coroner's office. He was pronounced dead at 3:31 p.m.

Around 3 p.m. East Chicago police responded to reports of a man down and shots fired near the 4000 block of Pulaski Street and Alder Street, said Deputy Chief Jose Rivera. 

Officers found an unresponsive 17-year-old in serious condition lying in the middle of an alleyway behind Tech Credit Union who had been shot. He had gunshot wounds in his arm and chest and was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

Witnesses told police the 17-year-old victim was with another juvenile, who ran toward Tech Credit Union. Officers found him in the bank parking lot and recovered a semi-automatic handgun that was in the juvenile's possession, Rivera said. The juvenile was taken into custody at the East Chicago Police Department as a suspect. 

Police learned of another victim suffering from gunshot wounds who was driven to St. Catherine Hospital. The second victim is a 19-year-old East Chicago man who suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach.

He is in serious condition and was later taken to University of Chicago Medicine. 

The investigation is active and detectives are working with multiple leads to further the case. 

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the East Chicago anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500 or the East Chicago Detective Bureau at 219-391-8318. Private messages can also be sent to the East Chicago Police Department Facebook page.

Additionally, the lead detective, Isaac Washington, can be contacted at 219-391-8318 or via email at iwashington@eastchicago.com

