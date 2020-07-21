UPDATE: Teen gunshot victim dies; juvenile suspect in custody, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A juvenile has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 17-year-old and left a man in serious condition Tuesday.

The teen who was fatally shot was identified as Camrone Williams of South Holland, Illinois, according to a report from the Lake County Coroner's office. He was pronounced dead at 3:31 p.m.

Around 3 p.m. East Chicago police responded to reports of a man down and shots fired near the 4000 block of Pulaski Street and Alder Street, said Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Officers found an unresponsive 17-year-old in serious condition lying in the middle of an alleyway behind Tech Credit Union who had been shot. He had gunshot wounds in his arm and chest and was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police the 17-year-old victim was with another juvenile, who ran toward Tech Credit Union. Officers found him in the bank parking lot and recovered a semi-automatic handgun that was in the juvenile's possession, Rivera said. The juvenile was taken into custody at the East Chicago Police Department as a suspect.