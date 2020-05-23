UPDATE: Teen's DNA found on handgun connected to double murder

Silva wiped up blood with microfiber towels that Kerner gave him. The handgun and bloody towels were later put in a white trash bag that was taken to Kerner's Jeep, where Silva remained until Kerner joined him, records indicate.

Before Kerner dropped him off, Silva said he saw Kerner with a CZ9 handgun, records show. Silva told investigators he hadn't seen the gun before and hadn't touched it.

The Indiana State Police lab later found Silva's DNA on the CZ9's grip, trigger and slide. The weapon was later determined to belong to Kerner's grandfather, records show.

Kerner, who is now 19, has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder and felony counts of intimidation and arson.

The teen reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.

"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."

Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.