UPDATE: Thousands still without power in Region after heavy storms; weather advisories in effect

"We’re still assessing damages, quite frankly," he said. "It’s going to be quite a cleanup."

Margraf said the storms brought electric wires down on a car at Hohman Avenue and Conkey Street. No one was injured as a result, he said.

Possibly the most affected area included the city's west end, going through downtown and up to the Little Calumet River, Margraf said.

Margraf urged the public to stay patient and remember that cleanup efforts will take a considerable amount of time.

In the meantime, anyone who is concerned about their immediate safety should call 911 for emergencies, Margraf said.

Mark Swiderski, executive director of Lake County 911, told the county council Tuesday that more than 1,700 calls were made to 911 in one hour last night due to the storm. Most were reporting downed power lines. He said the prior record was approximately 300 calls in one hour.

The Cedar Lake Fire Department urged the public to not call 911 with outage-related questions. Fire officials also said people should stay away from power lines on the ground and to assume they are live and dangerous.

Offices, schools closed