UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Lake County; residents advised to take shelter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remnants of tropical storm Cristobal swept through the Region Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and high winds resulting in a tornado warning.

The tornado warning was issued for Lake County around 7 p.m. by the National Weather Service after meteorologists observed radar-indicated rotation in two weather cells moving from Illinois into Northwest Indiana.

The warning expired at 8:30 p.m. when the storm moved out of the area.

Thousands of Region residents were also left without power as winds damaged power lines. According to NIPSCO's online data, there were a just over 3,100 residents without power at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Areas most affected were Gary, Hammond and Lowell.

The communities affected also include: Dyer, Munster, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Griffith, Merrillville, Highland, Hobart, Chesterton, Hebron, Valparaiso and LaPorte.

Cristobal's remnants moved across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

The thunderstorms brought periods of torrential downpours and wind gusts of up to 45 mph creating high waves on Lake Michigan, causing dangerous swimming conditions.