You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Lake County; residents advised to take shelter
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Lake County; residents advised to take shelter

{{featured_button_text}}
Storm stock
Doug Ross, file, The Times

Remnants of tropical storm Cristobal swept through the Region Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and high winds resulting in a tornado warning. 

The tornado warning was issued for Lake County around 7 p.m. by the National Weather Service after meteorologists observed radar-indicated rotation in two weather cells moving from Illinois into Northwest Indiana.

The warning expired at 8:30 p.m. when the storm moved out of the area.

Thousands of Region residents were also left without power as winds damaged power lines. According to NIPSCO's online data, there were a just over 3,100 residents without power at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Areas most affected were Gary, Hammond and Lowell. 

The communities affected also include: Dyer, Munster, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Griffith, Merrillville, Highland, Hobart, Chesterton, Hebron, Valparaiso and LaPorte. 

Cristobal's remnants moved across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties Tuesday afternoon into the evening. 

The thunderstorms brought periods of torrential downpours and wind gusts of up to 45 mph creating high waves on Lake Michigan, causing dangerous swimming conditions. 

The storm system was large, stretching across much of the Midwest, according to NWS data. Days ago, Cristobal battered the Gulf Coast, causing major damage to communities in Florida and Louisiana and creating major flooding in Mississippi.

It was expected to continue moving north into Canada later this week.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts