UPDATE: Trash collection changes in Region municipalities during COVID-19 pandemic

Various residents throughout the Region can expect to see changes to their weekly trash pickup, as Republic Services announced changes to its collection services.
Effective next week, Republic will no longer pick up bulk items or loose garbage until further notice.
Town officials with Schererville, St. John and Winfield notified residents of the change, which appears to affect all Republic Services users.
Crown Point also announced changes to its trash pickup.
Beginning Wednesday, the city will consolidate its trash and recycle pickup into one weekly collection — all cans should still be brought to the curb Tuesday evening for Wednesday pickup, said Crown Point Mayor David Uran.
At this time, recycling in Crown Point has been suspended. All items should be combined and placed in the same garbage container.
Loose trash that is not in a garbage can, including paper bags with yard clippings, will not be picked up during this time. All trash must be in a container.
The change comes to help ensure the safety of those who pick up trash for the city, Uran said.
"We understand the safety and health concerns of the employees picking this stuff up. ... We're trying to comply and be good business partners with everybody who have essential services out there," Uran said during a phone call.
The modifications are temporary and will remain in place until the national emergency declared by President Donald Trump has been lifted, Uran added in a news release.
