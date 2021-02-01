UPDATE: Two extricated, one with life-threatening injuries, after SUV crashes into semi

GARY — Two people were extricated from a Jeep Cherokee that slammed into the rear of a semitrailer that was parked after an earlier accident on the Borman Expressway Sunday evening, officials said.
Gary firefighters were seen responding to the crash about 7:25 p.m. between Cline Avenue and Burr Street at the 5.8-mile marker in the eastbound lanes of the expressway.
Indiana State Police found a gray Jeep Cherokee rear-ended a semitrailer operated by WEL Companies Inc. Troopers determined the Jeep was speeding before losing control, hitting the outer concrete wall and rear-ending the parked truck that was waiting for a tow truck after an earlier crash.
Gary Fire Department firefighters had to extricate the driver, Nicholas S. Aubuchon, a 24-year-old Hobart resident, and the passenger, Kelsie E. Figiel, a 28-year-old Merrillville resident, from the Jeep.
Aubuchon was taken to Methodist Hospitals North Lake campus in Gary with potentially life-threatening injuries and was later transported to a Chicago hospital, police said. Figiel was taken to Munster Community Hospital with serious injuries.
Several small bags of a gray powdery substance and a small bag of suspected marijuana were recovered from Aubuchon at the hospital, police said. The substances were seized and sent in for testing.
Two lanes of eastbound traffic were shut down while crews worked the scene.
The Gary Fire Department, WAAFCO Towing and Double T Towing assisted the Indiana State Police at the scene.
