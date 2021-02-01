UPDATE: Two extricated, one with life-threatening injuries, after SUV crashes into semi

GARY — Two people were extricated from a Jeep Cherokee that slammed into the rear of a semitrailer that was parked after an earlier accident on the Borman Expressway Sunday evening, officials said.

Gary firefighters were seen responding to the crash about 7:25 p.m. between Cline Avenue and Burr Street at the 5.8-mile marker in the eastbound lanes of the expressway.

Indiana State Police found a gray Jeep Cherokee rear-ended a semitrailer operated by WEL Companies Inc. Troopers determined the Jeep was speeding before losing control, hitting the outer concrete wall and rear-ending the parked truck that was waiting for a tow truck after an earlier crash.

Gary Fire Department firefighters had to extricate the driver, Nicholas S. Aubuchon, a 24-year-old Hobart resident, and the passenger, Kelsie E. Figiel, a 28-year-old Merrillville resident, from the Jeep.

Aubuchon was taken to Methodist Hospitals North Lake campus in Gary with potentially life-threatening injuries and was later transported to a Chicago hospital, police said. Figiel was taken to Munster Community Hospital with serious injuries.