PINE TOWNSHIP — U.S. 20 has reopened since it's shut down after a pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital following a car crash, police say.
A vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Friday afternoon caused a shutdown on the east and westbound lanes of U.S. 20 in the area of Ardendale Avenue in Pine Township, Cpl. Benjamin McFalls of the Porter County Sheriff's Department, said.
The pedestrian was identified as a 31-year-old man from Michigan City, Cpl. McFalls said. The man was airlifted from the crash scene by Memorial Medflight to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. His condition is currently unknown.
In addition to the Porter County Sheriff's police, Indiana State Police, Beverly Shores Police, Beverly Shores Fire Department and Washington Fire Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.