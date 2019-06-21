{{featured_button_text}}
UPDATE: U.S. 20 re-opens after pedestrian airlifted to hospital

Emergency crews respond to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Friday on U.S. 20. The east and westbound lanes of U.S. 20 in the area of Ardendale Avenue in Pine Township were shutdown while crews aided the pedestrian.

PINE TOWNSHIP — U.S. 20 has reopened after a pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital following a car crash, police say.  

A vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Friday afternoon had caused a shutdown on the east and west lanes of U.S. 20 in the area of Ardendale Avenue in Pine Township, said Cpl. Benjamin McFalls of the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

The pedestrian was identified as a 31-year-old man from Michigan City, McFalls said. The man was airlifted from the crash scene by Memorial Medflight to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. His condition is currently unknown. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation, McFalls said. 

Indiana State Police, Beverly Shores police, the Beverly Shores Fire Department and Washington Fire Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

