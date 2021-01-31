UPDATE: Up to 1 foot of snow reported as first major storm of season winds down

Snow was still falling in some areas Sunday evening, after the first major snowstorm of the season dropped 6 to 12 inches, forecasters said.
As residents shoved off sidewalks and dug out vehicles, snowplows worked to clear the roads.
Preliminary snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Sunday morning included 5.4 inches in Lake Station, 6 inches in Lakes of the Four Seasons, 7.5 inches in Dyer, 8 to 9 inches in St. John, 9 inches in Whiting, 9.5 inches in Crown Point and 11 inches in Porter.
Roads remained slippery, and blowing and drifting snow continued to reduce visibility, officials said.
Police across Northwest Indiana responded to numerous slide-offs, spin-outs and other crashes throughout Sunday.
At least one person was killed in a crash on eastbound Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said. The person's identity and further details about the crash were not released by Sunday evening.
Lake County remained under a travel watch, which means conditions were threatening to the public and only essential travel is recommended.
Newton, Jasper and LaPorte counties were under a travel advisory, which is the lowest level directive and means routine travel or activities may be restricted because of a hazardous situation.
Porter County lifted its travel advisory about noon Sunday, after snowplows finished clearing all main roads.
Colder temperatures and wind overnight could cause icy conditions and blowing and drifting snow, particularly on north-south roads in open areas. Porter County snowplows were expected to return to the roads at 5 a.m. Monday.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said a full complement of snowplows, or more than 150 trucks, was out from Saturday into Sunday. Snow was blowing and drifting, making some roads nearly impassable, the department said.
The snowfall was heavy and wet, which can pose a health risk to those who shovel, INDOT said.
Residents should take frequent breaks, stay hydrated and only move small amounts with each shovel.
The weather service was still updating snowfall totals Sunday evening. An interactive snowfall total map can be found at https://www.weather.gov/source/crh/snowmap.html?sid=lot
Snow was expected to end Sunday night. The next wintry weather system could arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, but significant precipitation so far looked unlikely, forecasters said.
Times staff writer Kale Wilk contributed to this story.