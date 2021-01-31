UPDATE: Up to 1 foot of snow reported as first major storm of season winds down

Snow was still falling in some areas Sunday evening, after the first major snowstorm of the season dropped 6 to 12 inches, forecasters said.

As residents shoved off sidewalks and dug out vehicles, snowplows worked to clear the roads.

Preliminary snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Sunday morning included 5.4 inches in Lake Station, 6 inches in Lakes of the Four Seasons, 7.5 inches in Dyer, 8 to 9 inches in St. John, 9 inches in Whiting, 9.5 inches in Crown Point and 11 inches in Porter.

Roads remained slippery, and blowing and drifting snow continued to reduce visibility, officials said.

Police across Northwest Indiana responded to numerous slide-offs, spin-outs and other crashes throughout Sunday.

At least one person was killed in a crash on eastbound Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said. The person's identity and further details about the crash were not released by Sunday evening.

Lake County remained under a travel watch, which means conditions were threatening to the public and only essential travel is recommended.