UPDATE: Valpo men's hoops coach Matt Lottich says move to Beacons right decision at right time

VALPARAISO — Go Beacons!
On Tuesday, Valparaiso University announced its new nickname: the Valpo Beacons.
Accompanied by imagery of a lighthouse, José Padilla, university president said in a news release the new nickname connects to the school's motto, "In Thy Light We see Light," and represents the community in many ways.
"We are beacons of light and hope in our communities," he said in the release. "We are beacons of change on campus, in our region and in our country. We are beacons of knowledge for our students’ academic, social and spiritual growth. Above all, we are beacons of God’s light around the world."
Choosing Beacons came after a months-long process with nearly 1,000 suggestions and input from dozens of students, student-athletes, faculty, staff and alumni. Through that process, two themes emerged: honoring the university's history and character and emphasizing the light graduates shine after they leave VU, the release said.
"Beacon" has other ties to the school having been the title of the yearbook for the last 80 years and the name of the newest residence hall. The new nickname honors the university's past, present and future, the release said.
"We light the way for our students, so that once they graduate, they shine their light for others. We are all Beacons at Valparaiso University," Padilla said in the release.
Valpo's colors and logo, including "Shield of Character," will stay as part of the branding, and the new nickname, mascot and other imagery will be phased in during the 2021-2022 academic year.
However, athletic teams will be immediately known as the Beacons.
Matt Lottich, head coach of the men’s basketball team, said there are former athletes who are still going to identify as Crusaders, but changing the nickname was the right decision at the right time.
From this point forward, he said, they are Beacons.
The team has had a great summer, Lottich said, and for the new players being part of the inaugural class of Beacons is “special” and “unique.” After all of the anticipation, the team is just excited to know what they are going to be for the upcoming season.
"We’re going to be the first men’s basketball team to wear that identity and we’re proud to do it," Lottich said.
Athletic Director Mark LaBarbera said most of the athletic teams' uniforms say "Valparaiso" on them, but there will be some Beacon branding added this year.
"We’re proud of our athletic history and tradition, and this is another chapter," he said.
LaBarbera said he is eager to see which team will be the first to win a championship with the Beacon nickname. There can only be one first, he said, but he’s hopeful this will be the year it happens since some teams seem well-positioned to do so.
A video accompanying the announcement includes the voices of students, athletes and staff talking about how light is core to what the school is. Light, it says, symbolizes the school's call to be an open and welcoming community.
The video says the new nickname enters VU into its next era where it is proud to say, "We are beacons."
The announcement of a new nickname came after the Lutheran school abandoned its Crusader mascot in February because of concerns of negative associations with religious oppression, violence and hate groups.
A survey previously obtained by The Times showed more than 300 unique naming suggestions from a mascot committee put together by university president José Padilla.
Valparaiso began moving away from the use of Crusaders in 2018, which athletic director Mark LaBarbera confirmed in a podcast episode of Union Street Hoops.