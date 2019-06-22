{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A Virginia man died Friday after a shooting in Gary, according to a Cook County medical examiner's report.

Jermaine Jones Sr., 28, of Triangle, Virginia, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. His death was ruled a homicide.

Jones was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. Friday in Cook County.

The medical examiner's report did not indicate when or where the shooting in Gary occurred. It also did not indicate where Jones died in Cook County.

Attempts to reach the Gary Police Department Saturday were unsuccessful.

