UPDATE: Visiting wildlife kills power to Porter Regional Hospital

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Porter Regional Hospital has been relying on backup generators since early Thursday morning as a result of wildlife gaining access to a substation, according to NIPSCO.

The power company received a report of the problem at 1 a.m. and crews are on site working with a hospital contractor, NIPSCO Public Affairs Manager Denise Conlon said.

"There's some significant work to be done," she said.

The hospital is located at the northwest corner of Ind. 49 and U.S. 6, just north of Valparaiso.

Conlon was unable to predict when the regular flow of power would be restored to the hospital.

Hospital spokeswoman Kelly Credit said the facility's engineers are in close contact with NIPSCO.

"Because the hospital was built with contemporary systems we have a large, robust back-up generator system that provides ample power for patient care in situations like this," she said.