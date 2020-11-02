 Skip to main content
UPDATE: WATCH NOW: 1 dead after flames engulf Lansing apartment building
LANSING — A 49-year-old woman died, and five other people — including three police officers — were transported to local hospitals after a fire broke out early Monday at an apartment building.

Residents leaped from windows as flames engulfed the building, eyewitnesses said.

The cause of the fire about about 3:15 a.m. in a building in the 3000 block of Bernice Avenue remained under investigation, Lansing fire officials said. 

Lansing arson investigators and police, Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 24 investigators and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office were assisting in the investigation.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found heavy fire on multiple floors of the three-story building, Deputy Fire Chief John Grady said.

Police and firefighters rescued several residents from inside.

Jamauri McNabb, a resident of one of the scorched apartments, said he saw a neighbor leap from the third floor and another toss a child from a window as flames engulfed the building.

Avaentae Thomas, McNabb's cousin, was asleep when McNabb woke him up to heavy smoke and the smell of fire.

The cousins and other family members escaped the building as thick, black smoke surrounded them.

The experience left McNabb's mother in shock, he said.

She was checked by medics and in stable condition, McNabb said.

Everyone in the cousins' family got out of the burning building safely, but much of their belongings were destroyed.

What more could have been lost lingered in McNabb's mind.

"I could have been killed," he said. "I am happy to be alive."

Thomas described the event as a near-death experience and said he is thankful that he and everyone else in the apartment escaped.

"It was just a very scary experience," he said.

The three police officers taken to hospitals were later released, officials said.

Grady said the condition of residents taken to hospitals was unknown as of 11 a.m.

Red Cross has been contacted to assist all displaced residents, fire officials said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office, Lansing police and Lansing Fire Department arson investigators were at the scene early Monday.

Several nearby fire departments helped battle the blaze earlier, including units from South Holland, Lynwood, Calumet City, Munster and several other local departments, fire officials said.

Officials still are working to determine a cause of the fire.

