UPDATE: WATCH NOW: 1 dead after flames engulf Lansing apartment building

The experience left McNabb's mother in shock, he said.

She was checked by medics and in stable condition, McNabb said.

Everyone in the cousins' family got out of the burning building safely, but much of their belongings were destroyed.

What more could have been lost lingered in McNabb's mind.

"I could have been killed," he said. "I am happy to be alive."

Thomas described the event as a near-death experience and said he is thankful that he and everyone else in the apartment escaped.

"It was just a very scary experience," he said.

The three police officers taken to hospitals were later released, officials said.

Grady said the condition of residents taken to hospitals was unknown as of 11 a.m.

Red Cross has been contacted to assist all displaced residents, fire officials said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office, Lansing police and Lansing Fire Department arson investigators were at the scene early Monday.