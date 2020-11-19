UPDATE: Water restored in Cedar Lake; boil advisory remains in effect

CEDAR LAKE — A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for a portion of the town late Thursday afternoon following a water main break.

Town officials said in a news release the advisory is for water utility customers on the west side of Cedar Lake's water system, which includes an area east of Parrish Avenue, south of 133rd Avenue to 141st Avenue, and an area west of Parrish Avenue from 137th Avenue South to 151st Avenue.

"This is a safety precaution. This boil advisory is in effect until further notice," town officials said. "We appreciate your cooperation during this time and will update you as soon as this issue has been resolved."

As of 5:39 p.m. water was turned back on, however, the boil advisory remained in effect.

The town explained a precautionary boil water advisory is issued when a water system loses positive water pressure, below 20 psi, typically due to a serious main break or low storage tank levels.

The loss of positive water pressure creates conditions that could allow the water distribution system to be contaminated. The advisory is in effect until water samples are collected, analyzed and show water quality hasn't been affected.