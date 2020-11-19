 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Water restored in Cedar Lake; boil advisory remains in effect
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Water restored in Cedar Lake; boil advisory remains in effect

{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Lake Town Hall stock

Cedar Lake Town Hall

 John J. Watkins, The Times

CEDAR LAKE — A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for a portion of the town late Thursday afternoon following a water main break.

Town officials said in a news release the advisory is for water utility customers on the west side of Cedar Lake's water system, which includes an area east of Parrish Avenue, south of 133rd Avenue to 141st Avenue, and an area west of Parrish Avenue from 137th Avenue South to 151st Avenue.

"This is a safety precaution. This boil advisory is in effect until further notice," town officials said. "We appreciate your cooperation during this time and will update you as soon as this issue has been resolved."

UPDATE: Portion of Cedar Lake under boil advisory

A map shows Cedar Lake water utility customers affected by a precautionary  boil water advisory. 

As of 5:39 p.m. water was turned back on, however, the boil advisory remained in effect.

The town explained a precautionary boil water advisory is issued when a water system loses positive water pressure, below 20 psi, typically due to a serious main break or low storage tank levels.

The loss of positive water pressure creates conditions that could allow the water distribution system to be contaminated. The advisory is in effect until water samples are collected, analyzed and show water quality hasn't been affected.

The advisory comes after students of Jane Ball Elementary and Hanover Central Middle schools were dismissed early Thursday after a water main break disrupted service in the town's west end, school and town officials said.

All students were released from class at 11 a.m., the schools announced on Facebook.

Updates on the advisory will be posted on the town's website at cedarlakein.org, Facebook page @townofcedarlake and through the CodeRed alert system. 

For further questions, call the Cedar Lake Utility Department at 219-374-7000.

New COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties: What you need to know

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Anthony Fauci underscores vaccine safety amid virus surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts