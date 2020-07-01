UPDATE: Wheeler teacher threatened girl's grade for nude photos, feds say

The third girl reportedly told investigators she had sent nude photographs of herself during her sophomore year in 2016 to a male student when she was 15 years old, according to charging documents. The male student then "leaked" the photographs to others and four of those images were found on Kunze's phone.

"Union Township Schools have high expectations for ethical behavior in our corporation among all individuals working with our students," Hunter said. "We do everything in our power to uphold those standards. The school system received information regarding an incident, immediately contacted authorities, held our own investigation and took the actions we felt appropriate. We have cooperated fully with the investigation."

The student who brought attention to the case told investigators she was initially very trusting of Kunze and had asked him in April 2019 to write a letter of recommendation for the National Honor Society, according to charging documents. After that request, he became more sexually suggestive in conversations at school and on Snapchat.

Kunze commented to the girl about her having contact with a former boyfriend and began communicating with her outside of school on Snapchat, investigators said. He commented on her body and staying fit, and began asking for nude photographs that she resisted at first.