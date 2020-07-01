UPDATE: Wheeler teacher threatened girl's grade for nude photos, feds say

HAMMOND — A 17-year-old Wheeler High School student initially resisted requests from teacher Brian Kunze for nude photographs, but complied when he said it was necessary for her to retain an A in the class, according to charging documents.
She sent a partially clothed photo and when that wasn't deemed good enough by Kunze, she followed with a topless photo, charges allege.
"Kunze replied, 'Congrats. You've just completed your alternative assignment,'" according to the complaint in the case.
Kunze, 31, who was arrested Wednesday morning, is charged in federal court with receiving child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.
Kunze has not been associated with the Union Township School Corp. since the incident was reported, Superintendent John Hunter said Wednesday morning.
When the allegations involving the 17-year-old came to the attention of police on May 5, 2019, investigators seized two cell phones, computers and other electronic equipment from Kunze and discovered explicit images of two more underage female students in a "keepsake" folder, according to charging documents.
One of the girls said she was 17 during the summer of 2018 and Kunze's student when he asked her a couple of times on Snapchat for a nude photo, police said. The girl complied sending explicit photos and videos.
The third girl reportedly told investigators she had sent nude photographs of herself during her sophomore year in 2016 to a male student when she was 15 years old, according to charging documents. The male student then "leaked" the photographs to others and four of those images were found on Kunze's phone.
"Union Township Schools have high expectations for ethical behavior in our corporation among all individuals working with our students," Hunter said. "We do everything in our power to uphold those standards. The school system received information regarding an incident, immediately contacted authorities, held our own investigation and took the actions we felt appropriate. We have cooperated fully with the investigation."
The student who brought attention to the case told investigators she was initially very trusting of Kunze and had asked him in April 2019 to write a letter of recommendation for the National Honor Society, according to charging documents. After that request, he became more sexually suggestive in conversations at school and on Snapchat.
Kunze commented to the girl about her having contact with a former boyfriend and began communicating with her outside of school on Snapchat, investigators said. He commented on her body and staying fit, and began asking for nude photographs that she resisted at first.
The girl said grades were very important to her and she believes Kunze used that against her, the charges read.
Kunze reportedly told the girl he was in an open relationship with his wife and made comments about being attracted to other students.
"Use of a position of authority to betray the trust placed in a teacher by his student is a very serious offense for which my office will hold all perpetrators accountable," Kirsch said. "Individuals who seek out sexually explicit images of minor children will be investigated and prosecuted by my office."
The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan City Police Department.
Police ask anyone with information about Kunze or his alleged crime to call the Merrillville office of the FBI’s GRIT Task Force at 219-942-4900.
