UPDATE: Wintry weather blamed for crashes; power outages reported

In Porter County, the Highway Department salted every road in unincorporated areas before noon.

"Weather predictions for the remainder of today and overnight are very fluid, so they will be reloading all trucks with salt and will be prepared to deploy again this evening or overnight if it is necessary," county officials said in a Facebook post.

The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said it had deployed a full call-out of snowplows in all subdistricts and that it would be treating roads throughout the storm.

"Even with our trucks out, roads are still going to be slick. We are dealing with freezing rain that is going to cause 'ice accumulation' over the next few hours," a district Facebook post said about 10 a.m.

Freezing rain, snow, sleet and rain were all in the expected mix for Northwest Indiana from Friday through Saturday.

A winter weather advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Newton and Jasper counties, until 7 p.m. for LaPorte County and until midnight for Lake and Porter counties, the National Weather Service said.

Snow accumulations could total 2 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice and wind gusts up to 30 mph were expected.