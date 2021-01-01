UPDATE: Wintry weather blamed for crashes; power outages reported

Indiana State Police warned drivers to stay home if possible Friday as troopers responded in wintry conditions to multiple crashes on Northwest Indiana interstates.
Meanwhile, more than 7,200 customers across NIPSCO's service area in northern Indiana were without power about 2 p.m.
Outages were affecting customers in Cedar Lake, Crown Point, DeMotte, Hebron, Hobart, Kouts, LaPorte, Lake Village, Lowell, Michigan City, Rensselaer, Schenider, Shelby, Sumava Resorts, Valparaiso and Westville.
Roads were icy across all of northern Indiana, Sgt. Ted Bohner, of the Indiana Toll Road, tweeted.
"Stay off the roads for now. This will clear as temps rise and road crews have time to treat roads," Bohner said.
The troopers advised anyone thinking about traveling to reconsider.
"Please re-evaluate any travel plans you have until the conditions improve," Fifield said.
Earlier Friday morning, state police investigated crashes near the Remington and Crown Point/Hebron exits on northbound Interstate 65 and on Interstate 94 near Michigan City, said Sgt. Glen Fifield, of the Indiana State Police Lowell post.
"Semis have jackknifed and are blocking lanes," Fifield tweeted.
In Porter County, the Highway Department salted every road in unincorporated areas before noon.
"Weather predictions for the remainder of today and overnight are very fluid, so they will be reloading all trucks with salt and will be prepared to deploy again this evening or overnight if it is necessary," county officials said in a Facebook post.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said it had deployed a full call-out of snowplows in all subdistricts and that it would be treating roads throughout the storm.
"Even with our trucks out, roads are still going to be slick. We are dealing with freezing rain that is going to cause 'ice accumulation' over the next few hours," a district Facebook post said about 10 a.m.
Freezing rain, snow, sleet and rain were all in the expected mix for Northwest Indiana from Friday through Saturday.
A winter weather advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Newton and Jasper counties, until 7 p.m. for LaPorte County and until midnight for Lake and Porter counties, the National Weather Service said.
Snow accumulations could total 2 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice and wind gusts up to 30 mph were expected.
Freezing rain was expected to continue into Friday afternoon and occasionally mix with sleet and snow, especially in areas north of Interstate 80, the weather service said.
Ice accumulations of up to 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch were expected in Northwest Indiana.
Gusty northeast winds combined with the weight of ice accumulations may lead to downed tree limbs and power lines, forecasters said.
In LaPorte County and southwest Michigan, some snow and freezing was possible Friday night into Saturday, forecasters said.
The weather service predicted a 40% chance of rain and snow Saturday night.
On Sunday, forecasters predicted a 40% chance of snow before 7 a.m.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.