UPDATE: Woman killed Region sports figure by hitting him with SUV, records allege

According to court records, Brankin suffered injuries to both eye sockets, including facial fractures; swelling and bleeding of the brain; and edema and swelling to the brainstem. He never became fully self-aware, and did not know the day, month or year before his death.

McCormick allegedly told police she and Brankin had been dating for more than three years.

She said they had several beers together during a day of shopping in Tinley Park and returned to Highland to check on Wine House, documents state.

She claimed they were arguing and she wanted to leave, but Brankin attempted to stop her. She also told police Brankin was "challenging" her by asking if she was going to hit him, court records allege.

A witness told police he saw a man getting something to eat at an ice cream shop in the 2900 block of Highway when a woman — later identified as McCormick — standing on the sidewalk yelled something to him about "doing all the work while you eat," records state.

The man walked across the street to Wine House, where he and the woman argued and the woman got into a black SUV and pulled sharply to the left toward the man, records allege.