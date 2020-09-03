UPDATE: Woman killed Region sports figure by hitting him with SUV, records allege

DYER — A day after a Region sports figure died, police arrested his girlfriend Wednesday on charges alleging she attempted to murder him Aug. 11 by hitting him with her car in downtown Highland, records show.
Raquel M. McCormick, 48, told police in August she hit her boyfriend Thomas Brankin — a well-known figure on the Region sports scene — with her car as they argued about 7:30 p.m., according to Lake Criminal Court records.
She left, but returned and called 911 after thinking, "Oh, my God, maybe I hit him," records state.
Police asked McCormick if Brankin said anything to her when she came back, and she allegedly replied, "He was just moaning, mmmmmm, something like that, and I'm like: 'Seriously, this is the way you wanna end this?'" record state.
When Highland police arrived in the parking lot behind McCormick's business, Wine House, in the 2900 block of Highway Avenue, they saw Brankin lying unresponsive on the ground and missing his shoe, records state.
Brankin, 53, of Schererville, died Tuesday at Franciscan Health Dyer hospital, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
McCormick was charged Thursday with attempted murder, aggravated battery and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.
She could be charged with murder after coroner's investigators finalize Brankin's cause and manner of death, according to the Lake County prosecutor's office. An autopsy was pending.
According to court records, Brankin suffered injuries to both eye sockets, including facial fractures; swelling and bleeding of the brain; and edema and swelling to the brainstem. He never became fully self-aware, and did not know the day, month or year before his death.
McCormick allegedly told police she and Brankin had been dating for more than three years.
She said they had several beers together during a day of shopping in Tinley Park and returned to Highland to check on Wine House, documents state.
She claimed they were arguing and she wanted to leave, but Brankin attempted to stop her. She also told police Brankin was "challenging" her by asking if she was going to hit him, court records allege.
A witness told police he saw a man getting something to eat at an ice cream shop in the 2900 block of Highway when a woman — later identified as McCormick — standing on the sidewalk yelled something to him about "doing all the work while you eat," records state.
The man walked across the street to Wine House, where he and the woman argued and the woman got into a black SUV and pulled sharply to the left toward the man, records allege.
The witness told police he thought the SUV hit the man, who struck the hood of the SUV with his hands and walked around the front of the SUV toward the rear of the building, according to documents.
The woman maneuvered the SUV around so she was facing south, backed up, stopped briefly and accelerated forward at a high rate of speed before the witness heard a "crash/thud noise."
The witness told police the woman fled, but returned a short time later and began telling the man to "get up and that he wasn’t really hurt."
Brankin coached several sports at local high schools and at Valparaiso University, his alma mater.
He spent the past two seasons as a volunteer assistant golf coach at VU, where he earned four letters and was named academic all-conference.
He served as an assistant boys basketball coach at Highland for the past 12 seasons. He also spent time as the varsity girls golf coach at Highland (2010-2011) and served as an offensive coordinator for the football teams at Highland (2012-2015), Calumet (2016) and EC Central (2017).
McCormick was being held at the Lake County Jail without bond, pending her initial hearing.
