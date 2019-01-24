HAMMOND — A woman driving a dark-colored SUV ran a red light, hit a FedEx truck, spun out and struck a school bus Thursday, police said.
No injuries were reported in the crash about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of 173rd Street and Columbia Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
The 41-year-old woman was driving west on 173rd when she crashed into a southbound FedEx truck at Columbia and spun out of control, hitting a school bus traveling north on Columbia, he said.
Terry Butler, director of transportation for the School City of Hammond, said the crash occurred at 171st Street and Columbia Avenue. He said a student on the bus was checked out by medics at the scene, then taken to his school and evaluated by a nurse, per district protocol.
Police said two children and a driver were on the bus.
Butler said a child, an adult bus monitor and a driver were on the bus.
The driver of the SUV admitted to running a red light, Butler said.
He said he reviewed video of the crash, which showed the bus had the right of way.
"The light was green probably for a good 20 to 30 seconds before going through the intersection," Butler said.
Butler said he has spoken with the student's mom, who said her child is doing fine.
"The school buses are still the safest way to get to school," Butler said. "Just don't run red lights."
Check back at nwi.com for updates.
This story has been updated to correctly identify the direction of travel for the school bus and FexEd truck. The Times regrets this error.