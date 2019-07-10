HOBART — Coroners have identified the child who died after he was pulled unconscious by bystanders from a Hobart lake.
Four-year-old David Flemister, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The report said the manner of death is pending.
Hobart firefighters and police responded to a possible drowning victim around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson Lake, 5250 Liverpool Road, Hobart Fire Lt. John Reitz said.
Bystanders pulled the unconscious boy out of the lake, Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip said. A Hobart police officer and bystanders then performed life-saving measures on the child before medics arrived.
It appeared that the child, who had no life vest on, was playing in the water, though the exact location in the lake is unknown at this time, Wardrip said.
"I just want to thank the citizens for their quick response and for jumping into action in getting the child out of the water and performing life-saving measures," Wardrip said. "I also commend the police officer who followed their training who also performed life-saving measures and the firefighters who arrived promptly on scene."
The boy was with relatives at the time of the drowning, Wardrip confirmed. Indiana Child Protective Services are also investigating the death, which is routine in any death investigation involving a child, he said.
The 4-year-old was in critical condition when he was transported to St. Mary Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The drowning is still under investigation as police gather further information and speak with witnesses, Wardrip said.
While a "no swimming" sign was already posted at the lake, a new sign has been installed Wednesday warning visitors there is no lifeguard on duty and those under 18 years old are prohibited from swimming. The sign warns that "all other persons swim at your own risk."
