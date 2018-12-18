With Griffith's self-imposed deadline to find a new township by Dec. 31, it seems to be the town will not get its wish to ring in the new year with a new township.
North Township denied Griffith's request to join the township in a unanimous board meeting vote Tuesday evening.
Griffith was similarly rejected by St. John Township's board on Dec. 11, in which members cited a lack of information about what Griffith would provide financially to the township and what the township would need to provide for Griffith residents.
All three North Township Board members — Ralph Flores Jr., Richard Novak and Lisa Salinas-Matonovich — voted against incorporating Griffith into the township, which sent a resolution to the board members in early November.
Members expressed concern about the acquisition of Griffith putting a strain on the social welfare programs North Township provides for its residents.
“They're all strong, independent board members who each bring something different to the table,” North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan said. “The No. 1 rule as the executive, as a board, is to do no harm. The board is uncertain if the merger takes place that it would affect North Township's ability to deliver poor relief in the high standards in which we provide assistance to the community.”
Mrvan referred to North Township assistance initiatives that provide emergency relief with rent, shelter, food, medicine, transportation and more.
"We've had time to think about this and it just never fit for me," Salinas-Matonovich said in the meeting. "We were voted in by the people of North Township, and they expect us to use our better judgment. I'm a no."
Flores said he agreed, saying that constituents have asked him how the adoption of Griffith would affect the services they receive from the township.
Novak called the decision a "done deal," with all three members agreeing that the topic will not be revisited for future consideration.
While under consideration by St. John Township and North Township, a Griffith consultant reported that Griffith had a smaller number of households below the basic living cost in Lake County than most North Township communities, save for Munster. They also said Griffith residents received an average of a little more than $35,000 a year for housing, utility, food and medical assistance.
Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa previously told The Times that if Griffith isn't adopted before the end of this month, they must remain under Calumet Township and pay a projected $2,377,390 in property taxes for Calumet's assistance.
Newly elected state Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, is drafting legislation that would let Griffith form its own township.
