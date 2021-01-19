UPDATE: Semitrailer, pickup truck crash on I-80/94 cleared with no major injuries

LAKE STATION — A collision involving a semitrailer that closed two ramps and two lanes early Monday on westbound Interstate 80/94 was cleared after about two hours with no severe injuries, officials said.

The crash, which broke out about 7 a.m. near Ind. 51 and Ripley Street, was cleared about 9:20 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Traffic was still slow in the area at that time, INDOT's real-time traffic map showed.

INDOT previously estimated the crash could take four hours to clear.

After the crash was cleared, Fifield said the injuries stemming from the crash were "nothing major."

Troopers were dispatched to the crash about 7:10 a.m. to the expressway at mile marker 15, Fifield said.

The ramps to and from Ripley Street and the two rightmost westbound lanes were closed by about 7:50 a.m., Fifield and the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

The two vehicles were moved to the right shoulder while responders worked to clear the scene.

Drivers were advised to plan for prolonged travel times and to seek alternate routes, if possible.