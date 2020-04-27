Uphill battle for school funding made harder by Lake County mistake

"This really is just one more challenge we don't need right now."

Tracy-MacAulay said a school district attorney has filed a public records request with the county, seeking information regarding how many voters received improper ballots. Though it has not yet been enumerated, the superintendent said she has heard from voters within the district who received ballots both with and without the referendum included.

For this year's primary election, absentee ballots must be requested by May 21, and returned to the county elections office by mail, or any other means, no later than noon on election day. Amid the social distancing requirements created by the COVID-19 crisis, mail-in ballots are seen as key to this year's election process.

No excuse is required to vote by mail in this election. Hoosiers can submit an electronic request for an absentee ballot by logging into their registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or can mail a request for an absentee ballot by printing the form on the secretary of state's website: in.gov/sos.

In accordance with an order of the Indiana Election Commission, the Lake County election board on Friday also authorized one week of in-person early voting, instead of the usual 30 days.