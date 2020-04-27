Uphill battle for school funding made harder by Lake County mistake

CEDAR LAKE — A financially struggling Region school district now must contend with an early ballot error in its challenged plea for more public funding.
And the Hanover Community School Corp. superintendent is calling on the Lake County election board to "do the right thing" in fixing the problem.
The Times reported last week that a question regarding additional school funding for Hanover inadvertently was left off the absentee ballot materials recently sent to some voters in the Hanover Community School Corp.
The mistake comes about a year after Hanover voters defeated a previous referendum — by just 68 votes — when the district sought a $44 million capital in the May 2019 primary election.
Since then, the district, largely made up of Cedar Lake and some St. John residents, has struggled to meet the needs of a growing student population in a burgeoning area for Region development.
Trailers and other makeshift responses have been added in an attempt to keep pace.
Add the COVID-19 crisis to the mix, and the recent absentee ballot is just one more major challenge the Hanover school district didn't need, Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay told The Times Monday.
Tracy-MacAulay is calling on Lake County election officials to "do the right thing" and to proactively every voter who received an erroneous absentee ballot. She said the county should then proactively send those voters new ballots, rather than asking voters to request correct ones.
The rapidly growing school district that educates more than 2,400 students in kindergarten through 12th grade from Cedar Lake, St. John and Dyer is asking voters to approve a property tax hike to maintain small class sizes and fund $79 million in building projects over the next decade.
According to LeAnn Angerman, assistant director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration, a copying error caused the referendum to be omitted from the list of candidates and races that absentee voters in the school district must use to mark their ballots for the June 2 primary election.
To correct the error, the bipartisan Lake County election board unanimously agreed Friday to reprint the ballot materials, so Hanover Township residents subsequently requesting absentee ballots receive a complete list of contests, including the school district referendum.
The board also agreed to send a letter explaining the issue to school district residents who already received or returned an absentee ballot, along with a form to request new absentee ballot materials be sent to them to replace the potentially defective materials they received.
But Tracy-MacAulay said that's not good enough.
"The onus should not be on the voter to request a correct ballot," the schools chief said. "The onus should be on the county to provide the correct ballot.
"This really is just one more challenge we don't need right now."
Tracy-MacAulay said a school district attorney has filed a public records request with the county, seeking information regarding how many voters received improper ballots. Though it has not yet been enumerated, the superintendent said she has heard from voters within the district who received ballots both with and without the referendum included.
For this year's primary election, absentee ballots must be requested by May 21, and returned to the county elections office by mail, or any other means, no later than noon on election day. Amid the social distancing requirements created by the COVID-19 crisis, mail-in ballots are seen as key to this year's election process.
No excuse is required to vote by mail in this election. Hoosiers can submit an electronic request for an absentee ballot by logging into their registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or can mail a request for an absentee ballot by printing the form on the secretary of state's website: in.gov/sos.
In accordance with an order of the Indiana Election Commission, the Lake County election board on Friday also authorized one week of in-person early voting, instead of the usual 30 days.
Early voting in Lake County will be available at the county government center and 11 satellite sites between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. from May 26 through May 30, and 8 a.m. to noon on June 1.
The extended hours for early voting are intended to make up for the reduced days of early voting, while also promoting social distancing by eliminating the need for voters to crowd into early voting sites at certain times of the day.
In-person voting also will be available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day at precinct polling places.
Election staffers are expected to be equipped with personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and voting machine cleaning wipes, provided through the secretary of state's office, to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus at voting sites.
