CROWN POINT — After a significant rain moved throughout the Region at the end of September, the city has continued to address flooding in the Edgewater subdivision.
About five or six homeowners saw 3 to 4 feet of water fill their basements in the 11100 block of Louisiana Street, according to previous Times reports.
Mayor David Uran told residents during a recent Tuesday Talks with the Mayor city employees have been out looking at water service laterals to make sure there aren't any issues.
"We made sure after that rainfall that we looked at a lot of the laterals that would impact that area, as well as others that had some issues," he said.
"We did clean out some areas that we think will help water flow generally throughout Crown Point."
Between Sept. 27 and 28, Uran said the city saw about 8 inches of rain.
Since the storm, Uran said the sidewalk and riprap in the subdivision have been fixed.
Uran said city officials have been working closely with Commonwealth Engineers to make sure the city's utility master plan has a 10-year outlook and a longer footprint on what's going to take place based on growth.
"We're very cognizant of what's in place out there and what that event was. We're consistently trying to improve our system to make sure where that water goes," Uran said.
Following the rain event, Albert Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers, said flow meters at Greenwood Avenue and Main Street saw significant increases.
The average dry weather flow is 0.07 million gallons per day (mgd) to the west and 0.05 mgd to the south.
After the Sept. 28 rain, the meter to the west recorded 1.69 mgd at peak flow and the meter to the south recorded 2.59 mgd.
"There's something going on here (that's) pretty significant. We have a 30-fold increase on one side and a 50-fold increase on the other," Stong said.
To address that issue, Stong said the city will have a televising crew come out to see if there are any direct connections.
The televising is a part of the city's 2021 U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers improvement project that addresses the city's combined sewer overflow.
Improvements to the city's utilities include the current water project, which is underway with the first phase near completion.
During a Board of Works meeting, Stong said phase one of the water system improvement project is winding down.
Three out of four divisions of the first phase are substantially complete, Stong said.
The final leg of the phase is wrapping up work on the 96th Place secondary water tank, he said.
"The tank is installed and online," Stong said. "They're currently cleaning and repairing the existing tank and then they should be done."
Phase two of the project includes a new Kaiser Park tank and water service line replacements. Work on the second phase has just started, Stong said.